Game on: Take a trip back through time

Strolling across a video game exhibition, Liu Wei found many things to channel memories of the good old days — Pac-Man, Space Invaders and Super Mario Brothers.

The “Game on” sign at the entrance has activated a “time tunnel” for the 36-year-old white-collar worker, whose eyes are watering when the music of Contra came to his ears.

Starting from July 6, this year’s Game On Blooming Global Gaming Trends Exhibition and Festival, referred to as “Game On Blooming,” co-organized by China Blooming Investment, the London Barbican Center and the government of the City of London, will last until October 28 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Visitors can experience not only early-stage PC and arcade games, but also next-generation, state-of-the-art future gaming technologies. Game music and movies are also on display.

“It feels like time travels back to my childhood,” Liu said as he played Steel Battalion sophisticatedly. It was on an antique game console developed by Capcom in 2002 that simulates heavy-duty armored operations.

With 18 exhibition areas, Game On Blooming has put more than 150 games from different time periods on display, including PONG, the first arcade game, released in 1972 by its developer Atari. The exhibition has provided hands-on experience for visitors.