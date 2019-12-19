Gang leader sentenced to death in Hunan

Home » Nation

A court in central China’s Hunan Province sentenced criminal gang leader Du Shaoping to death for multiple crimes including murder.

Luo Guangzhong, Du’s accomplice in the murder, was handed a death sentence with a two-year reprieve.

Another 12 defendants, who were members of the crime group, were sentenced to jail terms of various lengths, according to a verdict of the first trial of the Intermediate People’s Court of Huaihua in Hunan.

An investigation found that Du was contracted to build a playground for Xinhuang No. 1 Middle School in Xinhuang Dong Autonomous County in December 2001 and hired Luo to take charge of the project.

During the construction, Du became dissatisfied with Deng Shiping, a staff member of the school who oversaw the work. Du and Luo killed Deng on January 22, 2003 and buried him under the playground.

Since 2008, a 13-member crime group led by Du had used violent and threatening means to collect usury principal and interest, meddled in civil disputes and sought illegal benefits. They also committed crimes including illegal detention, gathering crowds for fighting and forced transactions.

Du was sentenced to death for committing multiple crimes including homicide and intentionally inflicting injury upon others. He was deprived of his political rights for life and fined 500,000 yuan (US$71,460), according to the verdict.

Luo was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve and was deprived of his political rights for life for intentional homicide.

The other 12 defendants were sentenced to jail terms ranging from one year to eight years.

Cases of some public servants suspected of dereliction of duty who were involved in the murder case are being handled according to the law.