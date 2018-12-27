Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 27, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gang pillaged tomb

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 December 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in central China’s Anhui Province said they have arrested 19 people suspected of raiding a high-profile millennia-old tomb. The procuratorate in the city of Huainan said the gang used explosives to raid the Wuwangdun tomb, which dates back to the Zhou Dynasty (11th century-221 BC), for over a month in 2015. They later raided the tomb another two times and stole artifacts including bronze tigers and bronze chimes. They were targeting two other noblemen’s tombs before an investigation resulted in their arrest in November.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿