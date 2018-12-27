Gang pillaged tomb

Home » Nation

Police in central China’s Anhui Province said they have arrested 19 people suspected of raiding a high-profile millennia-old tomb. The procuratorate in the city of Huainan said the gang used explosives to raid the Wuwangdun tomb, which dates back to the Zhou Dynasty (11th century-221 BC), for over a month in 2015. They later raided the tomb another two times and stole artifacts including bronze tigers and bronze chimes. They were targeting two other noblemen’s tombs before an investigation resulted in their arrest in November.