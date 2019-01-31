Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

January 31, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gas blast kills 8

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 31, 2019 | Print Edition

an explosion and fire caused by a gas leak yesterday in an apartment building in Changchun, capital of northeastern Jilin Province, killed eight people and injured three, according to local authorities. The local fire brigade received a report of the blast about 5:35am. It took place on the fourth floor of an apartment building in a downtown neighborhood. A preliminary investigation shows the blast was a result of a resident’s misuse of domestic fuel gas. The injured have been sent to hospital and further investigation is under way.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿