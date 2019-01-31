Gas blast kills 8

Home » Nation

an explosion and fire caused by a gas leak yesterday in an apartment building in Changchun, capital of northeastern Jilin Province, killed eight people and injured three, according to local authorities. The local fire brigade received a report of the blast about 5:35am. It took place on the fourth floor of an apartment building in a downtown neighborhood. A preliminary investigation shows the blast was a result of a resident’s misuse of domestic fuel gas. The injured have been sent to hospital and further investigation is under way.