Genetic babies research violated ethical principles

Home » Nation

A PRELIMINARY investigation into the so-called “genetically edited babies” shows that Chinese researcher He Jiankui defied government bans and conducted the research in the pursuit of personal fame and gain.

The investigation team of Guangdong Province announced yesterday that He had intentionally dodged supervision, raised funds and organized researchers on his own to carry out the human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction, which is explicitly banned by relevant regulations.

He, associate professor with Shenzhen-based Southern University of Science and Technology, claimed in November that the world’s first genetically edited babies had been born, and their DNA was altered to prevent them from contracting HIV.

According to the investigation, in June 2016, He started the project and organized a team that included some overseas members. He conducted the activities using technologies without safety guarantees.

With a fake ethical review certificate, He recruited eight volunteer couples. The males tested positive for the HIV antibody, and the females tested negative. He carried out experiments from March 2017 to November 2018.

As HIV carriers are not allowed to have assisted reproduction, He asked others to replace the volunteers to take blood tests and asked researchers to edit genes on human embryos and implant them into the females’ body.

Two volunteers were pregnant. One gave birth to twin girls Lulu and Nana. The other is still pregnant. One couple quit the experiment halfway through, and the other five couples did not conceive.

The activities seriously violated ethical principles and scientific integrity, and breached relevant Chinese regulations, according to the investigation.

Officials in charge of the investigation said, He, as well as other relevant personnel and organizations, will receive punishment according to laws and regulations.

Those who are suspected of committing crimes will be transferred to the public security department. The babies and the pregnant volunteer will receive medical observation.