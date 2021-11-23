The story appears on
Page A5
November 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Geologists found dead
Four geological investigators who had been missing for a week were found dead in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities reported yesterday.
In a sweep across multiple counties, the rescue team found three bodies on Sunday evening and another 14 hours later. Ten helicopters and dozens of vehicles, drones, satellite phones as well as over 8,000 people had been deployed for the search and rescue mission. The four geologists, all from the Kunming Natural Resources Comprehensive Survey Center of the China Geological Survey, entered the Ailao Mountains on November 13 to survey forestry resources. Two days later, the local government of Zhenyuan County, from where the four set out, received a report that contact had been lost.
