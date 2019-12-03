Getting lost in Russia is quite a laugh

Home » Nation

“Lost in Russia,” a new comedy film by renowned filmmaker Xu Zheng who directed two other blockbuster “Lost in” comedy films, is set for release in China on January 25, Chinese New Year’s Day.

It tells the story of a businessman who accidentally boards a train bound for Russia with his mother and has to overcome difficulties with his mother and problems in his family life.

The film stars Xu Zheng and popular actress Yuan Quan.

Xu’s comedy films “Lost in Thailand” and “Lost in Hong Kong,” released in 2012 and 2015 grossed more than 1.2 billion yuan (US$180 million) and 1.6 billion yuan in China, respectively.