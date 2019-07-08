Gift of tea seedlings alleviates poverty

Home » Nation

Valuable tea bushes are flourishing on 67 hectares of tea plantations in Qingchuan County of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, and are set to improve the livelihoods of impoverished locals.

“Tea bushes are growing so well that I believe our lives will be better in the future,” said Jiao Yuan’en, a 66-year-old local.

Jiao’s tea bushes are grown from seedlings donated by tea farmers, thousands of miles away in Anji, eastern Zhejiang Province. In April 2018, 20 tea farmers from Huangdu Village of Anji, a well-known tea-planting area, wrote a letter to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, proposing to donate 15 million tea seedlings to poor areas.

Xi praised their move and called on Party members to share the Party’s burdens and encourage those who get rich first to help latecomers in the battle against poverty.

With Xi paying close attention to this project, the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development chose 34 impoverished villages in the provinces of Guizhou, Hunan and Sichuan to receive the seedlings.

By the end of March this year, a total of 16.65 million seedlings from Huangdu Village were planted on 358 hectares of land, owned by 1,862 needy households. More than 95 percent of the seedlings have survived.

In Guizhou, the donated tea seedlings helped inspire other locals to engage in tea planting.And in Hunan, tea plantations were incorporated into local tourism.

The kind-hearted action from Anji farmers is expected to help 5,839 villagers improve their livelihoods.