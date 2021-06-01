Glaciers still stable after major quake

Home » Nation

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck northwest China’s Qinghai Province just over a week ago did not cause any glacier collapse on the region’s Mount Anyemaqen, according to the provincial bureau of environmental geological exploration.

Deng Xiaofei, a senior engineer with the bureau, said that the bureau dispatched researchers to check glaciers and ice lakes on the mountain after the earthquake on May 22.

“The team has inspected 38 slide-prone glacier points. No ice slides occurred, and no secondary disasters such as dammed lakes were formed,” said Deng.

Glaciers on Mount Anyemaqen are of important for monitoring climate change and the ecological environment of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Glacier collapse occurred in 2004 and 2007.

This month’s quake, which jolted Maduo County in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, injured 18 and disrupted the lives of over 32,000 residents in 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.