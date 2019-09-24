The story appears on
Page A6
September 24, 2019
Related News
‘Golden’ Hollywood
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an American film saluting the Golden Age in Hollywood, is set for theatrical release on the Chinese mainland on October 25, according to the China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the comedy-drama film tells of a television actor and his stunt double who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is the ninth film directed and written by award-winning director Quentin Tarantino and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and was released globally in July.
