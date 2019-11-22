Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 22, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Good news on plague containment

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 November 22, 2019 | Print Edition

All people in close contacts with two pneumonic plague patients in Beijing were released from medical observation at 8am yesterday, said the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

The two patients from Xilingol League in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, who were diagnosed with pneumonic plague in Beijing last week, are in critical condition, the commission said.

Local authorities have organized medical experts, optimized the treatment plans and used both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to save their lives.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿