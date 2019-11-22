The story appears on
November 22, 2019
Good news on plague containment
All people in close contacts with two pneumonic plague patients in Beijing were released from medical observation at 8am yesterday, said the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.
The two patients from Xilingol League in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, who were diagnosed with pneumonic plague in Beijing last week, are in critical condition, the commission said.
Local authorities have organized medical experts, optimized the treatment plans and used both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to save their lives.
