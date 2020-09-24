Govt helps kids stay in school

Home » Nation

Dropouts in the nine-year compulsory education system in China fell to 2,419 as of September 15, down from around 600,000 in 2019, an official with China’s Ministry of Education said yesterday.

The net enrolment for primary education — the proportion of primary school students to the total age group population — was 99.94 percent in 2019, said Vice Education Minister Zheng Fuzhi.

Some school-age children are unable to attend this year mostly due to physical challenges, Zheng said.

China has effectively ensured that no student will drop out of school because of poverty by offering financial aid to students from impoverished households, exempting all students from tuition and fees, and providing subsidies for nutritious meals for about 40 million rural children.

He noted conditions in rural schools have been improved, with 221 million square meters of school buildings built or renovated between 2013 and 2019.

About 950,000 teachers have been recruited to 30,000 primary and secondary schools in around 1,000 impoverished counties to raise education.