Govt move major boost for BeiDou

China has newly released four national technical standards for the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

This is a major step in standardizing and ensuring the development and industrial application of the BDS.

The new standards cover the data format, map application, ground-based augmentation system and atomic clock of the BDS. They have been released by the Standardization Administration.

China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

Along with positioning, navigation and timing services, BDS-3 can provide a variety of value-added services such as global search and rescue assistance, short message communication, ground-based and satellite-based augmentation, as well as precise point positioning.

BDS has provided services for sectors such as transport, public security, disaster relief, agriculture, forestry and urban governance, according to a China Satellite Navigation Office report last year.

Technical standards are important to the industrial application of BDS. China started work on standards for BDS in 2014, aiming to generate support from both research and industry sectors to boost development of BDS-related applications.

China will continue to promote technical standardization to sustain the design, production, test certification and data sharing of BDS-related products. China’s satellite navigation and positioning industry was worth 345 billion yuan (US$53.3 billion) in 2019.