The story appears on
Page A8
January 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Govt mulls making e-sports a real job
E-sports enthusiasts looking to make a career out of their passion might soon find multiple paths open up to them, as China mulls recognizing e-sports event managers and players as new professions.
Altogether, 15 new professions including e-sports player, artificial intelligence engineer, Big Data engineer and drone pilot are listed for public input, which will end tomorrow, said a statement by the China Employment Training Technical Instruction Center.
The preliminary list was a result of a selection process carried out under the supervision of China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
The list went viral on social media and many think it provided vindication for e-sports, with some saying they now wanted to play video games for a living.
But some say there is a big difference between e-sports fans and professional players.
“It is understandable that e-sports players are included on the preliminary list, but those in this category need to be true professionals rather than just video game fans,” wrote Weibo user Yang Laosi.
As the e-sports sector gains prominence, many are worried about the effect of gaming addiction on young people. And the inclusion of e-sports in the Olympics remains uncertain, as e-sports is widely considered to be commercially driven and contrary to Olympic values.
