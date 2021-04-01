The story appears on
Page A7
April 1, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Govt vows commitment to ‘robust’ education
China is committed to ensuring high-quality development through education during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), a senior official with the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
Robust efforts will be made to ensure equal access to basic public education, said Vice Education minister Song Demin, noting that the right to education of those living in difficulties will be safeguarded.
Other items on the agenda include advancing industry-education integration in vocational education, making higher education accessible to more people and providing more resources for lifelong learning, Song told a press conference.
The vice minister also vowed to narrow urban-rural and regional gaps in education as China pushes for rural vitalization and regional integrated development.
China aims to increase the average years of schooling for the working-age population, those aged 16 to 59, to 11.3 years by 2025 from the 2020 level of 10.8 years, said Liu Changya, an official with the MOE.
“It is of great significance to building China into a modernized country and a powerful nation in terms of education.”
To meet the target, China will continue to increase people’s educational attainment, improve education in rural areas, boost vocational education and create an enabling environment for lifelong learning.
Learning is a right
China will also continue to guarantee the right to compulsory education of children of migrant workers, promoting equal access to schooling.
The number of children migrating to urban areas with their parents amid their nine-year compulsory education period reached 14.3 million in 2020, a surge of 626,000 from 2015, Lu Yugang, head of the MOE’s basic education department, told a press conference.
Last year saw 85.8 percent of these children studying in either public schools or private schools, subsidized by the government. The figure stands just shy of the national public school enrolment rate of 89.2 percent, said Lu.
The ministry will improve policies on the admission of migrant workers’ children, especially in megacities.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.