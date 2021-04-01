Govt vows commitment to ‘robust’ education

Home » Nation

China is committed to ensuring high-quality development through education during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), a senior official with the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Robust efforts will be made to ensure equal access to basic public education, said Vice Education minister Song Demin, noting that the right to education of those living in difficulties will be safeguarded.

Other items on the agenda include advancing industry-education integration in vocational education, making higher education accessible to more people and providing more resources for lifelong learning, Song told a press conference.

The vice minister also vowed to narrow urban-rural and regional gaps in education as China pushes for rural vitalization and regional integrated development.

China aims to increase the average years of schooling for the working-age population, those aged 16 to 59, to 11.3 years by 2025 from the 2020 level of 10.8 years, said Liu Changya, an official with the MOE.

“It is of great significance to building China into a modernized country and a powerful nation in terms of education.”

To meet the target, China will continue to increase people’s educational attainment, improve education in rural areas, boost vocational education and create an enabling environment for lifelong learning.

Learning is a right

China will also continue to guarantee the right to compulsory education of children of migrant workers, promoting equal access to schooling.

The number of children migrating to urban areas with their parents amid their nine-year compulsory education period reached 14.3 million in 2020, a surge of 626,000 from 2015, Lu Yugang, head of the MOE’s basic education department, told a press conference.

Last year saw 85.8 percent of these children studying in either public schools or private schools, subsidized by the government. The figure stands just shy of the national public school enrolment rate of 89.2 percent, said Lu.

The ministry will improve policies on the admission of migrant workers’ children, especially in megacities.