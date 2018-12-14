Govt vows commitment to wildlife trade ban

Home » Nation

China will continue to ban the trade and use of rhinos, tigers and their byproducts, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said yesterday.

The agency’s spokesperson, Huang Caiyi, said the “three strict bans” will continue to be enforced: Ban the import and export of rhinos, tigers and their byproducts; ban the sales, purchasing, transporting, carrying and mailing of rhinos, tigers and their byproducts; and ban the use of rhino horns and tiger bones in medicine.

Since November 13, the NFGA has been cracking down on the illegal trade of rhinos, tigers, their byproducts and related illegalities, Huang told a news conference. The operations will continue until December 31.

As a member of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, China has wasted no effort in fighting the trafficking and illegal trade of wildlife, he said.

“China has made universally recognized efforts in protecting rhinos and tigers as well as cracking down on illegalities related to their products,” Huang said.

“We have been staunch, active and consistent in wildlife protection.”

China banned trade in tiger bones and rhino horns 25 years ago as part of global efforts to save the animals.