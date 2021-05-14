Graduate jobs help

Home » Nation

China is expected to have 9.09 million new graduates from the country’s universities and colleges this year, 350,000 more than last year, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The ministry said that since last autumn it has worked with other authorities to launch a campaign to help graduates find jobs or start businesses. A recruitment promotion week will be held nationwide from May 17 to 23 to provide both job opportunities for the new graduates and chances for universities and employers to better match candidates with open positions.