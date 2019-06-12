Graduates opt for second-tier city living

Home » Nation

China’s college graduates are working in second-tier cities rather than first-tier, according to the annual College Graduates’ Employment Report.

In 2018, about 37.3 percent of college graduates from other regions chose to work in one of the top 10 second-tier cities, such as Hangzhou, Chengdu, Ningbo and Wuhan, up 9.4 percentage points from 2014.

The report also said that in 2018, 21 percent of college graduates chose to work in first-tier cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, down 4 percentage points from 2014.

In 2018, 24 percent of college graduates chose to leave first-tier cities after working there for three years, up 6 percentage points from 2014.

Second-tier cities have rolled out favorable policies to attract university graduates, while living in first-tier cities is becoming less attractive due to surging property prices and difficulty in obtaining permanent residence, or hukou, said Wang Boqing, founder of MyCOS, an education and research institute in Beijing.

The report was based on a survey of some 303,000 graduates from a total of 30 provincial-level regions.