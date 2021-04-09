The story appears on
Page A7
April 9, 2021
Graduates’ priorities in job hunting
China’s new college graduates deem the development outlook of an industry and personal interests the top two factors in their job hunt, a new study has found.
A survey published in yesterday’s edition of China Youth Daily had polled over 2,000 college students seeking jobs this year and found about 66.3 percent of the students consider industry prospects of potential employers an important factor while making relevant decisions.
About 57.6 percent of the respondents said they will take into consideration if the job vacancies match their personal interests.
Salary and room for personal development were other factors that will be taken into account during a job search, according to the survey.
More and more new graduates tend to look for jobs in government agencies or public-funded institutions as students see such positions as more stable, especially in the current situation of the job market amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the survey showed.
