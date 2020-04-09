Great Wall vandal first on blacklist

Home » Nation

A visitor detained for scratching on Beijing’s Badaling section of the Great Wall on Tuesday became the first to be blacklisted under a new provision banning “uncivilized visitors” from revisiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The man surnamed Li was caught by staff while he was scratching on the wall. He was detained for five days and fined 200 yuan (US$28).

The management of the Badaling section of the Great Wall adopted a new rule on Monday to blacklist “uncivilized visitors” engaging in seven misbehaviors. Carving on the walls is listed as the top indiscretion. Violators are restricted from buying future tickets to visit the scenic site.

Starting from the main entrance of the Great Wall section, many bricks are scratched by a variety of tools from knives, keys and pointed stones to hairpins. Vandalism has long been a headache for Great Wall protectionists.

“Some scratchings cause irreversible damage to the bricks,” said Li Dong, spokesman of the Badaling scenic administration office in Yanqing District of Beijing.