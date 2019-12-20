Great strides in caring for nation’s kids

Home » Nation

Two Chinese institutions have released a list of 10 major events in 2019 marking progress in child welfare and protection, China Youth Daily reported yesterday.

The 10 events, marking several “firsts” and the establishment of industrial standards, were published by the China Association of Social Welfare and Senior Service and the Family and Child Research Center of Beijing Normal University.

Included in the list is the establishment of the child welfare bureau under the Ministry of Civil Affairs, which is the first bureau dedicated to such affairs in the ministry. The move is a milestone in the development of child welfare in the country, the newspaper reported.

The release of documents concerning social security for orphans and abandoned children, assessment standards for foster care, and the protection of children’s online personal information, are also included.

Child welfare has expanded from the protection of orphans, abandoned children or children with disabilities to every child, demonstrating the progress in China’s child welfare system.