Guangdong reports lone domestic case

CHINA reported 46 new coronavirus infections yesterday, with all but one brought in from other countries.

The indigenous case was reported in the southern Guangdong Province — infected by an imported case from Turkey. It was China’s first case of local transmission in four days and also the first known case where the infection of a local person was linked to the arrival of someone from overseas.

According to the provincial health commission, the provincial capital Guangzhou reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — two from the Philippines and Turkey and one indigenous case who has had contact with a confirmed imported patient.

The patient, a 34-year-old female surnamed Lin, was on a business trip to Istanbul from January 22 to March 8. She was diagnosed on Saturday.

The indigenous case, a 54-year-old, was confirmed to have been infected on Saturday. He first reported symptoms of muscular soreness, fatigue and mild fever on March 17 and went to hospital on Friday.

An epidemiological study showed that he was a close contact of Lin. A preliminary investigation led to 18 close contacts who have all been put under central observation.

Stepping up control over cases from overseas, Guangzhou ordered people arriving in the city from other countries to undergo nucleic acid testing to screen for coronavirus and be quarantined for 14 days, local authority said yesterday.

Those who entered China, with Guangzhou as the destination, via Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and borders outside Guangzhou and had previously been abroad over the past 14 days will also be subject to the test, according to local authorities.

They should undergo a 14-day home observation or self-paid central medical observation.

The province saw eight newly confirmed cases on Saturday.