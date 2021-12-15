Guangzhou confirms 1 Omicron case in traveler

Home » Nation

THE southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has detected a COVID-19 case involving the Omicron coronavirus variant, local health authorities said at a press conference yesterday.

The variant was found during the genome sequencing of samples collected from a 67-year-old man under home quarantine in the city, said Chen Bin, deputy head of the Guangzhou health commission.

The man arrived in Guangzhou on December 11 after coming back from an overseas destination on November 27 and undergoing a 14-day quarantine in another city. He had been sent to a designated hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

As of noon yesterday, a total of 184 close contacts and 865 secondary close contacts had been traced and nucleic acid test results on these people were negative.

This is the second Omicron variant found in China after one case was reported in Tianjin on Monday on a person who arrived from Europe.

The prevention measures are nearly the same even though the virus keeps changing. People should coordinate with local departments to implement prevention and control measures. Once one develops respiratory symptoms or fever, one should not take any public transportation, go to the fever clinic as soon as possible, and report travel history from the past 14 days. People are also encouraged to get vaccinated. The pandemic prevention and control conditions can’t be improved without the cooperation of everyone in society, Gu Qing, director of the Tianjin Health Commission, told state broadcaster CCTV yesterday.

Medical staff will monitor the health conditions and nucleic acid testing results of people on the same flight during their quarantine period.

“We will strengthen monitoring of the quarantine location and increase the frequency of disinfection. We haven’t found any other infections so far based on nucleic acid test results,” Gu said, adding attention should be paid to key areas like airports, seaports, quarantine spots and hospitals.