Guangzhou infections up, residents told to stay put

The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou yesterday asked its residents not to leave the city unless necessary as a precaution against the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

The city’s headquarters on COVID-19 control and prevention also said starting today, those leaving the city must provide a negative nucleic acid testing result within 48 hours before departure.

Guangdong Province on Saturday registered seven locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three locally transmitted asymptomatic cases, the provincial health commission said yesterday.

All of the confirmed and asymptomatic cases were reported in the provincial capital Guangzhou, it said.

The city has reported 94 infections, including 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 asymptomatic carriers in the latest round of COVID-19 resurgence starting on May 21.

On Saturday, Guangzhou expanded its latest nucleic acid testing drive to cover all residents, after another four districts announced the launch of all-inclusive tests.

Authorities also imposed more restrictions on business and social activity. Nansha District ordered restaurants to stop offering dine-in services from Saturday and also called on gyms, pools and other public venues to temporarily cease operations.

About a dozen subway stops throughout the city were closed.

Over 180,000 people are living under lockdown in Liwan District, where about 70 cases have been reportedly detected. Some of those cases are linked to the Delta variant first detected in India, though it’s unclear how it entered the community.

The new outbreak led to huge crowds across the city clamoring for COVID-19 vaccinations, prompting authorities to pause individual appointments last week to focus on mass testing.

Yang Zhicong, director of the Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says the situation could have been worse.

“Our modeling shows as many as 300 infections would have occurred if current control measures weren’t in place.”

Vaccination is also believed to have reduced the transmission of the virus.

Lei Chunliang, president at the Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital, currently treating coronavirus patients, says four of them had received their first shot of the vaccination before getting infected. But their symptoms are mild, which he says is evidence that the vaccine can prevent symptoms from getting severe, which require intensive care in hospitals.

More than 60 percent of residents in Guangzhou have already been vaccinated and could prevent the situation from getting serious.

Officials have reassured the public that there are enough food and medicines.