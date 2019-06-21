Guide to improve high school education

Home » Nation

A NEWLY published guideline on senior high school education reform aims to improve education quality with expanded enrollment, said a senior official with the Ministry of Education yesterday.

China’s high school education has expanded fast but education at this level has long-standing problems such as being exam-oriented and neglecting students’ development in aspects other than academic performance, said Lu Yugang.

He added that the problems should be addressed through reforms.

According to the guideline, unveiled by the General Office of the State Council, reform goals by 2022 include the establishment of improved systems for nurturing students with an all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding, in addition to a hardworking spirit.

The government plans to introduce a new syllabus and corresponding textbooks nationwide by 2022.

The guidelines require reform in teaching methods to bring out the special potential of individual students, basic management mechanisms for optional and tailored courses, sound evaluation and enrollment systems, potent support of teaching personnel and facilities, and a diversified landscape of senior high school education.