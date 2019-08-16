Advanced Search

August 16, 2019

Gun gang grabbed

August 16, 2019

Police in Hebei Province said yesterday they had netted 26 suspects in a crackdown on an online gun-selling network. The public security bureau of Xingtai City said they seized 47 guns, over 30,000 bullets and more than 50 kilograms of gunpowder. Police said they began investigating the case in late 2018 after cracking a series of drug cases, which involved guns sold by the network.

