The story appears on
Page A6
August 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Gun gang grabbed
Police in Hebei Province said yesterday they had netted 26 suspects in a crackdown on an online gun-selling network. The public security bureau of Xingtai City said they seized 47 guns, over 30,000 bullets and more than 50 kilograms of gunpowder. Police said they began investigating the case in late 2018 after cracking a series of drug cases, which involved guns sold by the network.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.