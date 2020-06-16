HK Disneyland to reopen on Thursday

Home » Nation

Hong Kong’s Disneyland theme park yesterday announced it will reopen on Thursday to a limited number of visitors with enhanced health and safety measures amid the novel coronavirus outbreak that forced it to close in late January.

The majority of the park’s shopping and dining locations will restart operations with “controlled capacity,” while social-distancing measures will be implemented in queues, restaurants and other facilities. Hotel services will also gradually resume.

Disinfection will be carried out frequently and hand sanitizer will be available for visitors, who will be required to go through temperature-screening procedures and wear masks. A health declaration will be required as part of the reservation process.