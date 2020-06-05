HK LegCo approves national anthem bill

Home » Nation

THE Legislative Council of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region approved the national anthem bill at the third reading debate yesterday.

The bill was passed with the support of 41 lawmakers and one voting against. Those found guilty of intentionally abusing the “March of the Volunteers” face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (US$6,450).

The majority in the legislature said the law is necessary for citizens to show respect for the anthem.

The legislative meeting was once suspended because of the obstruction of opposition lawmakers, who repeatedly committed disruptive acts, even pouring foul-smelling liquid on the floor.

The law will take effect on June 12.

The legislation began in 2018 but was postponed for a long time due to violent incidents and riots last year and the filibuster by opposition lawmakers in the LegCo’s House Committee.

China’s National Anthem Law came into force in the mainland in 2017 and then the Standing Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress adopted the decision to add the law to Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law.

“Some people said this is a vicious law and will suppress our freedom of speech. That does not exist at all,” Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Minister Erick Tsang said.