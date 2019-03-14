The story appears on
HK, Macau ground Boeing 737 MAX as precautionary measure
Aviation regulators in China’s special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau have acted to ground Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the wake of Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.
The Civil Aviation Department of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced that the operation of all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into, out of and over Hong Kong would be temporarily prohibited from 6pm yesterday.
A CAD spokesperson pointed out that there were two serious accidents involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in less than five months.
“The temporary prohibition is solely a precautionary measure to ensure aviation safety and protect the public,” he emphasized. The CAD has noted that the US Federal Aviation Administration, the type-certification authority of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, has affirmed the airworthiness of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and the investigation into the accidents is ongoing, he said.
The spokesman added that over the past few days the CAD has been in close contact with the FAA and the relevant organizations, including the two airline companies which use Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to operate flights into and out of Hong Kong International Airport.
Airlines notified
The two airliner companies, SpiceJet of India and Globus Airlines of Russia, have been notified by the CAD of the temporary prohibition and said they would fully cooperate and maintain their services with other aircraft types so as to reduce impacts on passengers.
The CAD will continue to closely monitor the developments and the information of relevant aviation authorities, and will review the arrangement of the temporary prohibition in due course, the spokesman said.
The Civil Aviation Authority of China’s Macau Special Administrative Region has also decided to temporarily suspend the flight applications of Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft by any airlines, the authority said.
Currently, aircraft registered in Macau do not include the Boeing 737 MAX model. Nor are there any operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by any airlines in Macau International Airport, it said.
The authority has always taken a strict manner in ensuring that the operations in Macau’s air transport market are safe and would lift the suspension only when the safety concerns of Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft are cleared.
The suspension came following the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jet on Sunday. The plane bound for Nairobi, Kenya, crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.
It was the second deadly crash for a Boeing 737 MAX 8 model in less than five months. The first one occurred in October last year when an aircraft of the same model operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the water off western Indonesia minutes after taking off, killing 189 people.
