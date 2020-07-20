HK acts to contain epidemic

Home » Nation

HONG Kong yesterday announced new anti-epidemic measures, including mandatory face masks at all indoor public places, as daily confirmed cases for the first time surpassed 100 since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move came a few days after the special administrative region government tightened control measures in the face of a worsening epidemic situation.

There has been no sign that the coronavirus spread is brought under control, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday.

At another press briefing, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the Center for Health Protection said that due to the surging new cases, the center was only able to count 108 confirmed cases from 4pm to midnight on Saturday and the number of cases yesterday was yet to be calculated.

The COVID-19 tally in Hong Kong accumulated to 1,885.

Of the new cases, 83 were local infections, and the transmission chains of 48 of them were still unknown.

Lam said the Executive Council will convene a special meeting to revise an anti-disease regulation to make it mandatory for people to wear face masks in all indoor public places, an escalation from the existing requirement of mask-wearing on public transport.

The closures of 12 types of entertainment venues and dining restrictions over restaurants, due to expire tomorrow, will be extended for another seven days, Lam said.

Lam also said civil servants who do not provide emergency and essential services will start to work at home for a week from today and advised schools to avoid group gatherings of students.

Hong Kong has witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past weeks. There were 519 confirmed cases over the past two weeks ending 4pm on Saturday with 411 local infections, Lam noted.

Lam said the government will renovate a holiday inn and an exhibition venue near Hong Kong International Airport to offer more units for asymptomatic and stable patients.