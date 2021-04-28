The story appears on
Page A8
April 28, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
HK bars, nightclubs reopen tomorrow
Hong Kong will reopen bars and nightclubs from tomorrow for people who have been vaccinated and who use a government mobile phone application, Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of Hong Kong said yesterday.
The measures extended to bathhouses and karaoke lounges and would enable the venues to stay open until 2am.
All staff and customers must have received at least one vaccine dose and venues must operate at half capacity, she said.
“We all hope life can return to normal but we need to allow some time for everyone to adapt to these new measures,” Chan said.
Hong Kong has recorded over 11,700 total coronavirus cases. It has banned non-residents in the city since March 2020, but announced this week a long-delayed travel bubble with Singapore will begin on May 26, its first resumption of travel ties with another city.
Chan’s announcement comes as authorities try to incentivise residents to get vaccinated with only around 11 percent of the city’s 7.5 million population having received their first vaccine.
Hong Kong began vaccinating residents with doses from Sinovac in February and started offering a vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech in March.
Under the new rules, restaurants can now increase the number of diners per table to six from four and open until midnight, from 10pm now.
Restaurants will set up different areas for customers who are not vaccinated and for those who choose to write their contact details down on paper rather than registering with the government app.
This segment will only be allowed to dine up to four people to a table.
