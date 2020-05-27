HK bill will not harm rights of residents

Home » Nation

THE national security legislation for Hong Kong will not harm the rights and freedoms of its residents, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday.

“Hong Kong’s vibrancy and core values in terms of the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, the various rights and freedoms enjoyed by people will continue to be there,” Lam told reporters. “Those concerned need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation.”

Lam said the Hong Kong government will work hard to communicate with the public on developments regarding the national security legislation.

The proposed legislation, she added, “only targets a handful of law-breakers and it protects the vast majority of law-abiding, peace-loving residents.”

The legislation will help maintain Hong Kong as a global financial center, she said.

Social security and political stability are indispensable for a financial center like Hong Kong, Lam said, adding that these can be guaranteed by establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms.

The central government has also been committed to the continued protection of the legal interests of foreign investors.

Refuting remarks by some foreign politicians, Lam said that no country would tolerate loopholes in its national security and the legislation will help ensure the implementation of “one country, two systems” and long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.