HK bus crash kills 6 after hitting tree

Home » Nation

the death toll from a bus crash in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday afternoon has risen to six after a woman succumbed to her injuries, according to local authorities.

A double-decker bus owned by the Kowloon Motor Bus Company crashed into a tree at 4:18pm on the Fanling Highway in the Sheung Shui area.

Police said three males and two females were confirmed dead on the spot and one female passenger died at North District Hospital.

About 40 others were injured, according to local media.

The bus was seriously damaged with the left side of the body almost totally destroyed and seats on the upper deck exposed.

A male passenger said he did not realize the crash until he heard a loud bang and noticed it became very bright in the bus. “People were screaming and several passengers were thrown out of the bus. I was very scared.”

The Transport Department of the HKSAR government said it has asked the driver to submit a report as soon as possible.

“The police will conduct a thorough investigation, including the detainment of the bus involved for a detailed vehicle examination. The Transport Department will closely liaise with the police to learn the examination result and follow up accordingly,” the Transport Department said.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she was shocked and saddened by the accident and expressed her condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.

She has instructed relevant departments including the Social Welfare Department and the Home Affairs Department, together with the Hospital Authority, to provide all appropriate assistance to the injured as well as families.