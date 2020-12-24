HK confirms new strain

Home » Nation

HONG Kong’s Center for Health Protection said yesterday that the gene sequencing analysis of samples of two COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong matched those of the mutant strain in Britain.

The two cases involved two students who had arrived from Britain. Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the center, said that one of the students had recovered and was discharged from hospital and the other one was receiving treatment in hospital.

Authorities had arranged for close contacts of these patients to be quarantined.