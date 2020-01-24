Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 24, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

HK drugs haul

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 24, 2020 | Print Edition

Hong Kong Customs seized about 70 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds at Hong Kong International Airport last week, the largest cannabis trafficking case at the airport in the past decade, an official statement said yesterday.

Customs officers on January 17 found the batch of suspected cannabis buds inside 32 speakers wrapped with tinfoil and vacuum bags, which arrived in Hong Kong from Canada. A 50-year-old man has been arrested and was released on bail pending further investigation.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿