HK drugs haul

Hong Kong Customs seized about 70 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds at Hong Kong International Airport last week, the largest cannabis trafficking case at the airport in the past decade, an official statement said yesterday.

Customs officers on January 17 found the batch of suspected cannabis buds inside 32 speakers wrapped with tinfoil and vacuum bags, which arrived in Hong Kong from Canada. A 50-year-old man has been arrested and was released on bail pending further investigation.