HK going all out for China’s 70th

A SERIES of celebrations will be held in Hong Kong to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said yesterday.

A flag-raising ceremony and a National Day reception will be held in the morning on October 1.

Every night at 8pm local time in October, the multimedia light and sound show “A Symphony of Lights” will offer audiences a fresh visual and audio experience through the reprogramming of relevant LED panels to display celebration elements for the National Day.

Hongkong Post will issue a set of four special stamps and a stamp sheetlet on the theme “70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China” on October 1.

In addition, China Post, the Macau Post and Telecommunications, and Hongkong Post will jointly issue a stamp booklet containing three respective stamp sheetlets in se-tenant style to showcase the shared joy in celebrating this special day.

Lamppost buntings and wall banners with a 70th-anniversary theme will be installed on the main streets in Hong Kong, on the external walls of government buildings, at government venues and at boundary checkpoints from this week.

A website for the 70th anniversary was launched yesterday for the public to obtain details of celebrations by the SAR government and get latest updates.