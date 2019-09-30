HK govt condemns doxxing incident

Home » Nation

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Saturday strongly condemned the act of doxxing a participant of the community dialogue on September 26.

In response to an incident in which a member of the public who participated in the first community dialogue session on September 26 was harassed and threatened with her personal particulars being made public online, a HKSAR government spokesman said the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has taken immediate follow-up actions and mounted an investigation upon receiving complaints.

“In the past three months, conflicts in society have led Hong Kong into a chaotic situation. The government hopes that, through peaceful and rational dialogues with people of different backgrounds and stances, it can find a way out for Hong Kong,” the spokesman said.

He reiterated that Hong Kong is a free and civilized society in which people holding different political views and stances enjoy the freedoms of speech, of assembly and so on, but people enjoying such rights should not deprive others or inflict harm.

Regardless of their political stands, no one should be bullied or threatened.