HK govt to investigate illegal ‘primaries’ for LegCo election

Home » Nation

THE Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government will investigate illegal acts in opposition camp’s so-called “primaries” for the election of the Legislative Council as a large number of complaints on the activity have been filed with the government.

Residents complained that the “primaries” may interfere with and manipulate the LegCo election, severely jeopardize the electoral process and cause unfairness, violate the prohibition on group gathering amid the COVID-19 epidemic, and lack protection of personal data, the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR government said in a statement on Monday.

The organizer of the “primaries” vowed to veto the government’s budget after winning the election, according to the complaints. The bureau said the aim of the organizer may lead to committing the offense of subversion as stipulated in the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR.

The law states that a person shall be guilty of an offense if he or she seriously interferes in, disrupts, undermines the performance of duties and functions in accordance with the law by the body of central power of the People’s Republic of China or the body of power of the HKSAR by force or threat of force or other unlawful means.

The government is conducting an in-depth investigation and will immediately refer the case to relevant law enforcement agencies in case of any violation of the relevant laws, the bureau said.

It reiterated the commitment to ensuring that public elections are held in an open, fair and honest manner and said the format, procedure and results of the so-called “primaries” held by the opposition camp are not in line with the law.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam said yesterday in a statement that Hong Kong does not have the system of “primaries” for the LegCo election and stressed that the government will take action if there is enough evidence of illegal acts found during the investigation

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government Hong Kong on Monday also strongly condemned the opposition camp for holding the illegal “primaries” and damaging fairness of the election.

The spokesperson said Benny Tai Yiu-ting, a major coordinator of the “primaries,” is suspected of violating the law.

Tai and his accomplices and the opposition camp attempted to seize the governance power of Hong Kong and wage a Hong Kong version of “color revolution,” the spokesperson said.

Some even claimed that their goal is to control the LegCo, veto the budget of the HKSAR government, paralyze the government, destroy Hong Kong and subvert the state, which is suspected of breaching the national security law and Hong Kong’s election law, the spokesperson said.