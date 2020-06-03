The story appears on
Page A10
June 3, 2020
HK inbound quarantine
China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will extend mandatory quarantine for all inbound travelers from the mainland, the Macau SAR and Taiwan that will expire on June 7 for another month to July 7.
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan announced the extension at a press conference yesterday, saying the HKSAR government is considering relaxing restrictions on arrivals from outside in a bid to exchange economic activities. As regards arrivals from foreign countries and regions, the HKSAR will extend mandatory quarantine for them that will expire on June 18 for three months to September 18.
