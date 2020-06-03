Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

June 3, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

HK inbound quarantine

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 3, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will extend mandatory quarantine for all inbound travelers from the mainland, the Macau SAR and Taiwan that will expire on June 7 for another month to July 7.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan announced the extension at a press conference yesterday, saying the HKSAR government is considering relaxing restrictions on arrivals from outside in a bid to exchange economic activities. As regards arrivals from foreign countries and regions, the HKSAR will extend mandatory quarantine for them that will expire on June 18 for three months to September 18.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿