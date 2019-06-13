HK leaders condemn violent street demonstrations

Home » Nation

DISCUSSION over amendments to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance was suspended yesterday.

The meeting was originally scheduled at 11am.

The bill, tabled by the HKSAR government at the LegCo in April, aims to fill loopholes in HKSAR’s existing legal framework concerning mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

At about 8am, protesters gathering around the LegCo Complex dashed to nearby roads and obstructed the traffic.

They lifted up bricks on the pavement and demolished railings to form road barriers, causing severe traffic congestion. The protesters also used violent acts to storm the LegCo Complex in the afternoon.

Condemning the protesters for starting a riot, HKSAR government’s Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said at a briefing in the afternoon that the police have been exercising restraint. But the protesters repeatedly charged the police cordon line, performing life-threatening acts including using sharpened iron poles and bricks to attack officers.

The police strongly condemned the violent acts, and reiterated that any acts endangering public order and public safety will not be tolerated.

“Police will take resolute actions to restore social order and protect public safety,” said a police statement.

Describing what happened as a “sad scene,” Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam condemned the riot in a videotaped speech broadcast yesterday.

“The riots which undermined social peace and disregarded laws and regulations cannot be tolerated by any civilized, law-based society,” she said.

“It is very clear that this is no longer a peaceful assembly, but a blatant and organized riot.

“Hong Kong is a free, open and diverse society where people have different views on anything.

“But there is a bottom line for expressing opinions. If radical and violent means can be used to achieve the goal, these scenes will only become more and more fierce and will certainly bring harm to Hong Kong.”