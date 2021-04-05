HK makes big cocaine haul after drug busts

Home » Nation

THE Hong Kong police said yesterday that they have busted two drug trafficking cases recently and seized about 706kg of cocaine in one of them, which was the largest cocaine haul seized in Hong Kong.

On April 2, the police intercepted a man in Fo Tan, the New Territories, and found 165kg cocaine in five cardboard boxes in his cart. Another 495kg of cocaine was found by the police in a unit of an industrial building nearby. The following day, the police intercepted another man and found 46kg of cocaine in his home in Sha Tin.

“We believe (the drugs) were transported via long-range shipping to waters near Hong Kong from their source area in South America and then smuggled in by illegal speedboats,” senior superintendent of the police’s narcotics bureau Ng Kwok-cheung told reporters.

“We found a lot of water-proof bags that were still wet at the scene and all the cocaine bricks were carefully wrapped in plastic,” he added.

The police cracked another drug trafficking case in Sau Mau Ping, Kowloon, on Friday, when a man was involved and 29kg of methamphetamine and 400g of heroin bricks were seized. The police believed that the drugs were from Southeast Asian countries.

The police said that there has been a rising trend of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and heroin, found in Hong Kong in recent years.

The police said due to the traveling restrictions under the epidemic, drug trafficking groups no longer trafficked drugs in small batches, but hid them in bulk in legal goods.

Police said Hong Kong’s previous record cocaine seizure was 649kg by customs in 2012.

Under Hong Kong’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking of a dangerous drug is a serious offense. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of 5 million HK dollars (US$643,000) and life imprisonment.