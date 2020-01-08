HK moves to fight pneumonia risk

Home » Nation

The government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has adopted measures to bring down the risk of a pneumonia outbreak and will restore the vitality of Hong Kong society after monthslong social unrest, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday.

Although no serious pneumonia cases related to those in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, have been found in Hong Kong, the government has responded immediately, Lam told reporters

Authorities have asked doctors to report suspected cases and the figure has been published every day. Health surveillance measures have been enhanced at all boundary control points, such as body temperature checks of passengers arriving from Wuhan.

The government has also activated the serious response level for infectious diseases, the medium level in its three-tier system.

By Monday noon, Hong Kong hospitals had admitted 21 patients who had been to Wuhan in the previous 14 days, none of whom were related to the viral pneumonia cases in the central Chinese city.

Seven have been discharged and the rest are in a stable condition. There have been no more admissions since then.

The government said it will today publish an amendment to the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance, which includes severe respiratory disease associated with a novel infectious agent as a statutorily notifiable infectious disease.

In terms of the development of Hong Kong, Lam expressed her commitment and resolve to restoring the vitality of society in the New Year after about seven months of social unrest.

She promised to strive to bring Hong Kong out of its predicament as soon as possible with the help of a team of HKSAR officials.

Besides stopping violence and rebuilding order, Lam said there will also be various challenges in 2020, in particular a shattered economy.

“We also have to deal with what seems to be a more severe economic recession in 2020,” Lam said.

“The unemployment rate will rise and people from multiple industries expect a large number of bankruptcies after the Lunar New Year.”

Hong Kong braced for its first annual GDP decline since 2009 as continued violent incidents disrupted business activity, scared off visitors and caused severe damage to public and private properties.