The story appears on
Page A7
January 21, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
HK nabs gang over bank rort
Hong Kong police said yesterday they arrested seven former and current bank employees suspected of conspiracy to launder money and other crimes, which involved 6.3 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$813 million).
“It’s the largest case we have busted in recent years,” said Yip Wing-lam, a superintendent at the commercial crime bureau, adding it was the first time local bank staff had been arrested for involvement in money laundering.
The police discovered a transnational commercial criminal group operating in Hong Kong when tracking an e-mail fraud case. The group used forged identity certificates and false company information to open bank accounts in Hong Kong, in which seven local bank staff members were involved.
At least 14 business accounts were opened between 2017 and 2018 using names of 16 people from mainland China and Belgium, police said.
The accounts handled a total of HK$6.3 billion (US$810 million) in illicit funds.
The police said the seven bank staff members arrested involved five males and two females. The case was still under investigation. The police would not rule out more arrests and declined to name the banks those arrested worked for.
Police said much of the money could be traced to several countries, including Italy, Germany and Vietnam. About US$1 million in cash was seized.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.