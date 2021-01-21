HK nabs gang over bank rort

Home » Nation

Hong Kong police said yesterday they arrested seven former and current bank employees suspected of conspiracy to launder money and other crimes, which involved 6.3 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$813 million).

“It’s the largest case we have busted in recent years,” said Yip Wing-lam, a superintendent at the commercial crime bureau, adding it was the first time local bank staff had been arrested for involvement in money laundering.

The police discovered a transnational commercial criminal group operating in Hong Kong when tracking an e-mail fraud case. The group used forged identity certificates and false company information to open bank accounts in Hong Kong, in which seven local bank staff members were involved.

At least 14 business accounts were opened between 2017 and 2018 using names of 16 people from mainland China and Belgium, police said.

The accounts handled a total of HK$6.3 billion (US$810 million) in illicit funds.

The police said the seven bank staff members arrested involved five males and two females. The case was still under investigation. The police would not rule out more arrests and declined to name the banks those arrested worked for.

Police said much of the money could be traced to several countries, including Italy, Germany and Vietnam. About US$1 million in cash was seized.