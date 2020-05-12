HK police arrest 230 protesters

Home » Nation

The Hong Kong Police Force said yesterday that about 230 people were arrested over illegal assembly, possession of offensive weapons and some other offenses on Sunday.

Protesters had gathered and chanted slogans at various shopping malls in Kowloon and Hong Kong Island starting from Sunday afternoon. They were suspected to have violated the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation, which stipulates that any group gathering of more than eight persons in a public place is prohibited, according to the police.

Protesters continued to gather in the vicinity of Mong Kok on Sunday night, blocking roads and setting fire with miscellaneous objects.

Police conducted dispersal actions after giving numerous warnings but in vain.

As of noon yesterday, police had issued fixed penalty tickets to 19 persons for violating the regulation in various districts.

Besides, about 230 persons, aged between 12 and 65, were arrested for various offenses, including unlawful assembly, possession of instruments fit for unlawful purposes, and possession of dangerous drugs, according to police.