HK relaxes rules as COVID-19 eases

Hong Kong yesterday announced a further easing of social distancing measures as new confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped to the lowest in more than two months.

From Friday, the cap on group gatherings will be loosened to four people from two for seven days and the number of diners allowed to sit together at restaurants will also be raised to four, Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of the government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, told reporters.

Some entertainment venues will also reopen from Friday.

But high-risk premises, including party rooms, night entertainment venues and swimming pools, will remain shut.

The government will reopen them in the next phase unless the epidemic situation reverses, Chan said.

The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR, Edward Yau, said Hong Kong is in discussions with 11 countries to launch “travel bubbles,” including Germany, Japan and Thailand, and suggested the use of health codes to facilitate the travel opening-up.

The COVID-19 spread has slowed down significantly.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported six confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, including three local infections.

The figure fell from 11 new cases on Monday and marked the lowest daily increase since the third wave of epidemic starting early July.

The decline in new cases is attributable to anti-epidemic efforts of the HKSAR government, which has rolled out stringent control measures and stepped up screening asymptomatic virus carriers.