HK to extend quarantine for inbound arrivals

Home » Nation

China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will extend mandatory quarantine for all inbound travelers from the mainland, a measure that was supposed to expire on May 7, for another month to June 7 amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan announced the extension yesterday, saying that persons such as cross-boundary students, including students at kindergartens, primary and secondary schools or relevant staff working for students, and those who benefit Hong Kong’s economy, or provide professional services will be exempt from the mandatory quarantine.

Starting from February 8, Hong Kong has been requiring all travelers entering Hong Kong from the mainland, including both Hong Kong residents and non-residents, to undergo a mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Persons such as drivers of cross-border goods delivery vehicles, crew members of arriving passenger and cargo planes, and crew members of cargo ships and fishing boats, have been exempt from the mandatory quarantine.

Chan said the mainland has flattened the curve of the COVID-19 epidemic, but Hong Kong needs to prevent the spread of a possible second round of infection caused by cross-boundary traffic and imported cases from overseas.

If the epidemic is controlled well, the HKSAR government will announce whether to cancel the quarantine for arrivals from the mainland and the Macau Special Administrative Region after discussion, Chan told a press conference.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday, the third day in a row and the fifth time in nine days.

As of 4pm yesterday, no new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been recorded, and the total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong remained at 1,037, the CHP stated.

The CHP again urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance with other people as far as possible in their daily lives and avoid social activities to minimize the risk of infection and outbreak clusters in the community.

The CHP also urged Hong Kong residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside the island city, given that the situation pertaining to COVID-19 infection remains severe amid a continuous increase in the number of cases reported around the world.