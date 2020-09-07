HK to have health code system

Home » Nation

SENIOR officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said that the health code system will be introduced once the epidemic is brought under control to facilitate travels and economic activities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

In response to some district council members’ motions to permanently shelve the ongoing Universal Community Testing Program and the health code system, the Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said yesterday the act was clearly putting politics over the public health.

The UCTP was launched on September 1 and by 10pm on Saturday, about 1.07 million residents had registered for the testing.

Cheung said after considering the operation and the public’s needs, the one-week program has been extended for four days to September 11, and another three days if necessary.

Over 600,000 residents have taken the test and some asymptomatic cases identified, which greatly reduced infection risks in communities and likelihood of a resurgence once the economy restarts, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in a blog article.

Both Cheung and Chan pointed out the importance of innovation and technology in the COVID-19 fight and the post-epidemic development.

Cheung said the application of information and communication technology played an extremely important role in helping all trades and industries to create a way out, survive the epidemic and turn crises into opportunities.

Chan said innovation and technology are important to Hong Kong’s future economy and the overall social interests, adding that the Hong Kong government will continue to invest resources, firmly promote the development of science and technology, and strive to create more space for Hong Kong’s economy.