HK to leverage Greater Bay Area progress

AT least three days a week Abraham Lam commutes between his home in Hong Kong’s New Territories and his workplace in Shenzhen, southern Guangdong Province.

He has been a “dual-city, one-hour commuter” for the past three years.

Lam, born in Hong Kong and now in his 30s, was studying for his PhD at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2012 when he established a startup for innovation in information and communications technology solutions for office building facilities and energy management.

After his graduation in 2015, Lam decided to set up a branch of his company in Shenzhen’s Qianhai, where a Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone had just been launched.

The governments of both Shenzhen and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were also encouraging young entrepreneurs to seek opportunities at the startup incubator there.

“As our ICT solutions had received recognition in the Hong Kong market, we started to consider developing our own intelligent hardware,” Lam said.

He added that when it comes to hardware development and production, Shenzhen is “a place with abundant resources and talents.”

As well, Lam and his partners made the decision because they agreed that the country’s development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area would bring them more opportunities.

As a role model for deepened cooperation between Hong Kong and Guangdong in the future, Qianhai has adopted a management mode similar to that of Hong Kong.

Lam said he was impressed by the convenience of life in Shenzhen.

“When I first got here, I downloaded various apps on my mobile phone so that I could buy food, hail a taxi and pay bills easily,” he said.

Lam now intends to expand his business into the “much bigger” mainland market.

“The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge has been put into use, making it much easier to get to Zhuhai from Hong Kong,” he said. “I think Zhuhai may be an ideal place for us to set up a sales center due to lower costs and good talents.

“We are also considering moving the business of intelligent hardware packaging and installment there.”

Lam expects Hong Kong to better position itself in the future world-class bay area “so as to give full play to its advantages and overcome its shortages by interacting with other cities.”

“In Hong Kong, we practice our skills, and now we are going outside to apply our expertise in a better place,” Lam said.

He expects to expand his business as well as his life beyond Hong Kong and Shenzhen to other places in the Greater Bay Area.

He also anticipated more facilitative policies in the Greater Bay Area for Hong Kong’s young to “jump on the bandwagon of the country’s rapid development.”