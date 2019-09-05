The story appears on
Page A3
September 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
HKSAR chief executive announces four actions to find way out of current impasse
CHIEF Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said yesterday that the HKSAR government will take four actions to initiate a dialogue to find a way out of the current impasse for Hong Kong.
In a televised speech, Lam elaborated on the four actions the HKSAR government will take, including formally withdrawing the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.
Lam said the HKSAR government will fully support the work of the Independent Police Complaints Council and will seriously follow up the recommendations made in the IPCC’s report.
Lam said she and principal officials will reach out to the community to start a direct dialogue from this month. People from all walks of life, with different stances and backgrounds, are invited to share their views and air their grievances.
Lam said she will also invite community leaders, professionals and academics to independently examine and review society’s deep-seated problems and to advise the HKSAR government on finding solutions.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.