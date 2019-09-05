HKSAR chief executive announces four actions to find way out of current impasse

Home » Nation

CHIEF Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said yesterday that the HKSAR government will take four actions to initiate a dialogue to find a way out of the current impasse for Hong Kong.

In a televised speech, Lam elaborated on the four actions the HKSAR government will take, including formally withdrawing the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.

Lam said the HKSAR government will fully support the work of the Independent Police Complaints Council and will seriously follow up the recommendations made in the IPCC’s report.

Lam said she and principal officials will reach out to the community to start a direct dialogue from this month. People from all walks of life, with different stances and backgrounds, are invited to share their views and air their grievances.

Lam said she will also invite community leaders, professionals and academics to independently examine and review society’s deep-seated problems and to advise the HKSAR government on finding solutions.