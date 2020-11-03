The story appears on
November 3, 2020
Hainan on typhoon alert
SOUTH China’s Hainan Province issued a Level-4 alert yesterday for Typhoon Goni, which is expected to bring torrential downpours and strong winds to the region.
Goni, the 19th typhoon of the year, was in the South China Sea on Sunday night and was observed some 100km southeast of Huangyan Island, at 6am yesterday, with winds of 82.8 kilometers per hour near the eye, the provincial meteorological center said.
The typhoon is forecast to move northwestward at a maximum speed of 20kph and gradually weaken, the center said.
It also said a cold front will bring heavy rainfall to waters off the coast of Hainan till Thursday, accompanied by wind gusts.
